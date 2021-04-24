KARACHI: In a unique robbery, a couple of robbers stole dresses worth millions from a boutique located in Karachi’s Defence area.

According to details, the suspects came in a black car and stole outfits worth Rs1.2 million by breaking the padlock of the boutique and entering.

CCTV footage of the incident has also been obtained by ARY News in which the suspects can be seen stealing the dresses from a boutique located in Karachi’s Khayaban Bukhari, Defence area.

The robbers had concealed their faces with masks.

A case was registered but no arrest has been made so far.

In a similar type of robbery reported last year in December in Karachi, the robbers took away around 98 bridal dresses worth around Rs14.5 million and a tablet, a laptop, a mobile phone and cloth samples worth about Rs250,000 from a boutique in DHA Phase-VI.

Footage showed three men breaking the padlock of the store. They then searched the store before grabbing bridal outfits worth hundreds of thousands.

