Karachi University among top 260 universities of Asia

LONDON: Pakistan’s Karachi University has been ranked on 251st position in the list of top 500 universities of Asia.

As per Britain’s organization QS World University Rankings for 2019, Karachi University (KU) was included in Asia’s 260 best universities.

Due to its topnotch and quality research and academics, KU was further ranked on the 9th spot among other 23 Pakistani universities which were the part of the QS ranking for Asian universities.

Vice Chancellor of KU Dr. Professor Khalid Iraqi congratulated teachers and students on achieving a milestone.

He said, despite shortage of funds, teachers of KU continue to impart knowledge among students. “If the KU is provided funds in accordance with its requirements, then it can even make it to the list of world’s top universities.”

It is worth noting that Karachi University is considered as top 3rd institute in the sub-continent while it has a major standing in the field of research and academics.

Over 800 education experts are teaching more than 26,000 students at the Karachi University.

Comments

comments