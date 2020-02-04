First phase of Karachi Urban Forest inaugurated along Lyari river

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday inaugurated the first phase of the Karachi Urban Forest project, ARY News reported.

Karachi’s urban forest will be planted along both sides of the Lyari Expressway, which begins from Mauripur road to conclude at Sohrab Goth.

In the first phase of the urban forest 10,000 saplings of Chikoo (Sapota or Sapodilla plum), Neem, Sheesham,Sumbal and Babul (acacia) will be planted along Lyari river.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Murtaza Wahab and others attended the inaugural ceremony.

Earlier, Nasir Shah, Sindh’s minister for local government and forests while announcing the project, had vowed to ensure only environment-friendly trees plantation in the proposed urban forest.

He told the media that the project has been initiated according to the vision of the PPP chief, and that the first phase of the project will be initiated at the bank of the Lyari River, while the second phase of the urban forest will be planted along the Malir River.

