Karachi: Vehicles fall into sinkhole as road caves in near Shaheen Complex

KARACHI: A giant hole in the earth has gobbled up several vehicles parked on the road constructed on a nullah near Shaheen Complex building which caved in during the ongoing heavy rainfall in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

Karachiites are suffering disasters of the heavy monsoon rainfall as various roads, streets, residential and commercial areas submerged due to overflow of main nullahs.

In a latest incident, a giant hole in the earth emerged on the parking area near Shaheen Complex as road caved in due to downpour.

The adjacent roads including II Chundrigar to Supreme Court towards Zainab Market are also turned into waterways due to blockage of sewerage lines.

