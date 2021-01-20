Karachi remains cold and dry ahead of another predicted cold wave

KARACHI: A cold and dry weather to prevail in the city in next 24 hours as minimum temperature was recorded at 11.5 ºCelsius, according to a weather report.

Maximum temperature in daytime expected to reach to 28 ºCelsius, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Northerly/northeastern winds are blowing in city with 12 kilometres per hour wind speed.

A new weather system will enter in Karachi from Balochistan on Saturday night, quoting the Met Office, ARY News said in a weather report yesterday.

The westerly wave will bring gutsy Siberian winds with a speed from 22 to above 30 kilometres per hour, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

The entry of the Siberian winds in Karachi will likely to bring minimum temperature in the metropolis as down as four to five degree Celsius.

Fresh cold wave will start in the city from Sunday and will continue for at least three days, the weather report said.

The city will experience chilly winds and drop in temperature, the met office said.

Earlier cold wave that was continued in the port city for more than two weeks had become less severe recently.

In a severe cold spell in the metropolis, minimum temperature bracketed between six to seven degree Celsius, as the city recorded its coldest night in last 10 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°Celsius on the new year night.

Fog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh today.

Very cold weather is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan, while cold and dry in other parts of the country.

Minimum temperature was recorded minus -13 Celsius in Leh, minus -12 in Skardu, minus -11 at Gopis, minus 10 at Astore, minus 09 at Anantnag, minus 07 at Bagrote and minus 05 at Hunza, Kalam and Gilgit.

