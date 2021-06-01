Karachi woman who murdered daughter, 8, sent to jail

KARACHI: A court sent a woman, who allegedly murdered her eight-year-old daughter in Saeedabad area of Karachi’s Baldia Town, to jail on Tuesday.

Police produced the woman before a judicial magistrate who sent her to jail on judicial remand. Her two children accompanied her when she was presented before the court.

During the hearing, the police informed the magistrate that the victim, identified as eight-year-old Mariam, was the eldest of her three children. The woman put a pillow over her face and suffocated her to death, they added.

Earlier, police officials claimed that the woman confessed to killing her daughter. She told the police officials that after the second marriage of her husband, he used to torture her and stop paying household expenses.

She told investigators that she has also fed pesticides to two more children, however, both of them are in goo health. The investigators summoned the husband of the accused to the police station for interrogation.

Comments

comments