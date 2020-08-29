Karachi yet to overcome monsoon woes but another rain spell in line

KARACHI: Another monsoon system about to enter in Sindh when Karachi and other cities of the province struggling to overcome the monsoon woes by the recent rainy weather spell, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) informed that another monsoon rain bearing system is likely to enter in Sindh on Saturday (today) which could aggravate existing urban flooding and water logging in Lower Sindh.

Under the influence of this system rain and wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, Islam Kot, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana from Saturday evening to Monday, according to the met office.

Rain-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu and Sibbi in Balochistan on Sunday and Monday.

Moreover, rain-thundershower are also expected in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal and Sahiwal during the period, according to the weather report.

Heavy rainfall may further aggravate existing urban flooding and water logging in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Badin on Sunday and Monday. Heavy downpour may generate flash flooding in Sibbi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Dera Ghazi Khan during the period, the met office cautioned.

PMD advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

The 7th spell of this monsoon season will enter this morning in Sindh while the low pressure weather will affect Karachi from Sunday (tomorrow). The port city could still receive drizzle or light rainfall from today.

The weather system is expected to shower eastern Sindh from today (Saturday).

The Met Office earlier issued a warning of urban flooding in Karachi, however, the chief meteorologist said that the system to effect Karachi is relatively “weak” which may mean isolated light to heavy rains across the city.

The city of lights was devastated after receiving unprecedented rains since Thursday as many areas are still flooded with rainwater.

Almost all the major roads of the city including II Chundrigar Road, University Road, Shahrae Faisal were inundated with no sign of them being cleared anytime soon.

The death toll from the devastation caused by yesterday’s record-breaking monsoon rain in the port city has jumped to 21, according to police and rescue sources.

