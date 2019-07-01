Deer gives birth to four fawns at Karachi zoo

KARACHI: The Karachi Zoological Gardens recently witnessed the births of four fawns, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to zoo authorities, the fawns are doing well and are being looked over by the veterinary department.

The newborn attracted a large number of visitors, particularly children, said a Karachi zoo official.

It must be noted that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in 2017 had announced to redesign Karachi Zoo and develop it on the pattern of Singapore Zoo which has established almost on the same size.

The architect told the chief minister that the innovative enclosure design is based on research from the design of 10 international zoos such as San Diego, Singapore, Bronx Zoo, Berlin Zoo and others.

