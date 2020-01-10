Karachiite gets listed globally among top CIOs

Karachi based Ashfaque Ahmed was recently listed among the top CIOs (Chief Information Officer) globally, a list which contained individuals from across different continents

This was the first time someone has been listed from South Asia.

The listing was conducted by Silicon Review from the United States in its special edition covering the ‘Top 10 CIOs to Watch’.

“It truly is an honor to be recognized at this level after having served for over two decades with experience spanning across borders, said Ashfaque Ahmed, adding that the future of business is synced with technology and the value proposition associated with it is endless.

Vishnu Vardhan Kulkarni, Managing Editor of the Silicon Review said, “The modern CIO must now take on a more strategic business role than that of their technology-driven predecessors.”

“The role continues to self-evolve, so do some of the qualities needed to ensure longevity in the role. In this edition we have introduced some successful CIOs who started their way through a rough runway but ended up flying high,” added Vishnu Vardhan Kulkarni.

The publication included noteworthy names from across various corporations based primarily out of the United States but also includes regions of the European Union, Far East and South Asia.

Industry span of mentioned individuals belong from finance, retail, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, health, higher education, and security.

With local corporations entering new phases of growth and taking innovative solutions to compete internationally the role of technology and its imbedding will take revolutionary paths for times to come.

Thus, the role of the Chief Information Officer being essential to moving ahead as product development and management along with this critical expertise are what will make eminent decisions for industries.

Mr Ahmed has been serving currently in capacity of General Manager and Head of Technology at EFU Life Assurance in Karachi and has a career spanning over two decades both from within the country and overseas. He has implemented several key projects at various organizations and is highly reputed within the information technology sector.

He is also a firm believer of integrating technology within business aspects.

