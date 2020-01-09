KARACHI: The Club Road, one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares, has been declared one-way.

The road that connects Hotel Metropole with PIDC will be one-way from Jan 18, according to a notification issued by Karachi’s commissioner.

“The only traffic coming from Metropole towards PIDC shall be allowed to ply on the road whereas the traffic coming from PIDC to Metropole shall be barred permanently,” read the notification.

“The violation of One Way on the road shall be punishable under the existing traffic laws to be enforced by traffic police in the pro bono publico,” it warned.

Last year in November, a portion of the Club Road near Hotel Metropole had caved in, disrupting traffic flow.

A truck transporting containers of milk had tipped over with its rear wheels stuck in the crater, spilling milk on the road near the Sindh Governor’s House.

