Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan has impressed critics and fans with her performance in ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Simmba’ and is already being termed Bollywood’s next superstar.

The actress, who has become the darling of Indian media these days, has revealed an interesting fact about her love for her step-mother Kareena Kapoor Khan.

During an recent interview on Famously Filmfare, the actress said that people sometimes tell her that she has “willed her” into her life for she is a die-hard fan of Kareena.

Sara, whose love for Kareena’s character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) is no secret said that people think that her love for Poo allowed the Saifeena marriage to happen.

“Can you imagine I have Poo as my stepmother!” said Sara Ali Khan.

“People tell me that I have willed this to happen. I have been such a die-hard Kareena fan that I have willed her into my life. This is what I get,” the Simmba actress added.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sara, who made her debut with “Kedarnath” last year, was praised by critics and fans alike for her performance in the movie. Her second release “Simmba” became a blockbuster.

#Simmba biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 150.81 cr

Week 2: ₹ 61.62 cr

Week 3: ₹ 20.06 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 3.73 cr

Total: ₹ 236.22 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2019

Comments

comments