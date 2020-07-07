Kargil heroes paid homage on martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI: The 21st ‘Shahadat’ anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, Nishan-e- Haider, and Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, was observed on Tuesday at their native towns, Swabi and Ghizer respectively.

Wreath-laying ceremonies were held to pay homage to “supreme sacrifices” of valiant sons of the soil in the line of duty to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

On behalf of Chief of Army Staff( COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Major General Ehsan Mehmood Khan, Force Commander Northern Areas ( FCNA), laid a floral wreath at Havaldar Lalak Jan shaheed’s grave while Commandant Malakand Task Force laid a floral wreath at the grave of Captain Karnal Sher Khan shaheed.

People from various walk of lives, civilian and military officials and relatives of martyrs attend the ceremony.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid a glowing tribute to the Kargil war martyrs.

In a Twitter statement, the ISPR chief quoting the army chief said: “Glowing tribute to indomitable courage, devotion & exemplary leadership of Captain Karnal Sher khan shaheed, Nishan-e- Haider & Havaldar Lalak Jan shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, the war heroes from Sawabi, KPK and Ghizer, GB, who wrote history with their blood against all odds.

“There is nothing more honourable than laying one’s life for defence of the motherland. Nation is proud of its gallant sons for valour & unwavering allegiance to defend the country, regardless of the cost”. COAS.”

