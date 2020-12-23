Web Analytics
Toronto police rule out ‘foul play’ in Karima Baloch’s death

Karima Baloch Death

Toronto police have ruled out “foul play” in the death case of Karima Mehrab, also known as Karima Baloch, a Pakistan-born human rights activist who was living in Canada.

Karima Baloch who had reportedly gone missing in Toronto’s downtown waterfront area over the weekend was found dead on Tuesday.

In a statement on an official Twitter handle, the police said: “The Toronto Police Service is aware of heightened community and media interest surrounding a missing person investigation.   Earlier today, we confirmed a 37-year-old woman was sadly located deceased on Monday, December 21, 2020.”

“The circumstances have been investigated and officers have determined this to be a non-criminal death and no foul play is suspected.   We have updated the family.”

