Toronto police rule out ‘foul play’ in Karima Baloch’s death

Toronto police have ruled out “foul play” in the death case of Karima Mehrab, also known as Karima Baloch, a Pakistan-born human rights activist who was living in Canada.

Karima Baloch who had reportedly gone missing in Toronto’s downtown waterfront area over the weekend was found dead on Tuesday.



In a statement on an official Twitter handle, the police said: “The Toronto Police Service is aware of heightened community and media interest surrounding a missing person investigation. Earlier today, we confirmed a 37-year-old woman was sadly located deceased on Monday, December 21, 2020.”

“The circumstances have been investigated and officers have determined this to be a non-criminal death and no foul play is suspected. We have updated the family.”

