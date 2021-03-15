ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday sought more time from the accountability court to file a supplementary reference against former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and other accused in the Karkey Rental Power case.

The graft-buster body was supposed to file the supplementary reference against the PPP stalwart today, but it failed and pleaded with the court for more time.

“Will file the supplementary reference on the next hearing,” the NAB assured the court. The AC while granting time to the NAB for filing supplementary reference adjourned the hearing until April 6.

It is to be noted that, an accountability court, last year, had acquitted former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, former finance minister Shaukat Tareen and other accused in the Piraghaib Rental Power reference.

Judge Muhammad Bashir had announced his verdict on applications of the former premier and others seeking acquittal in the case.

Other accused whose acquittal pleas were approved included Shaukat Tareen, Ismail Qureshi, Shahid Rafi, Tahir Basharat Cheema, Muhammad Saleem Arif, Chaudhry Abdul Qadreer, and Iqbal Ali Shah.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed the Piraghaib Rental Power reference in 2014, accusing Raja Pervez Ashraf of misusing his powers in his capacity as water and power minister to gain financial benefits in the project.

