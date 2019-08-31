Kartarpur Corridor to be opened irrespective of ties with India: Ijaz Shah

NANKANA SAHIB: Federal Minister for Interior Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Saturday said that Kartarpur Corridor would be opened on time irrespective of escalating tension in the region and Pakistan’s ties with India, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with inauguration of plantation drive in Nankana, Ijaz Shah said that he would participate in 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Baba Guru Nanak International university in Nankana in October.

The minister said that all religious minorities in Pakistan were enjoying exemplary freedom and added that protecting the rights of minorities was their duty. He Pakistan would ensure protection of all minorities including Sikhs.

Read More: Pakistan committed to open Kartarpur Corridor in November: Minister

Earlier in the day, Minister for Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri had said that Pakistan was committed to open Kartarpur Corridor in November 2019 regardless of the tense situation over Kashmir issue.

Addressing International Sikh Convention in connection with 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak on Saturday, he had said the initiative of Kartarpur Corridor was taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate the Sikh community to visit Gurdawara Darbar Sahib Kartaprur.

Comments

comments