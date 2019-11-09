Prime Minister Imran Khan will shortly inauguarate the Kartarpur Corridor; border corridor between Pakistan and India, connecting the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

The corridor is being opened on the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji beginning from Tuesday, to facilitate entry of Sikh pilgrims from India into Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal.

The landmark project initiated on the directives of Imran Khan as a peace-building measure for the region and to promote interfaith harmony, is entirely funded and executed by Pakistan as a gift for Sikh community.

Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh, Chief Minister of Indian Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh and a huge number of Sikh pilgrims have arrived at the holy site for the historic ceremony.

Earlier, Indian PM Modi inaugurated the Integrated Check Post of Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Indian Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

He thanked his Pakistan PM Imran Khan for respecting the sentiments of the people of India and said that the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor has “brought us immense happiness”.

A historic step

Abiding by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s pledge, the requirement of passport and fees of $20 have been waived by Pakistan.

The foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor to link Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal district with India’s Gurdaspur district was laid by PM Imran Khan, on Nov 28, 2018.

The step highlights Pakistan’s efforts for promoting religious harmony and peace in the region. The Islamabad’s move to open the Kartarpur Corridor for the facilitation of the Sikh community is being widely appreciated by the Sikh leaders.

The officials of Pakistan and India in a historic event on Oct 24 signed an agreement for opening Kartarpur Corridor.

Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr. Muhammad Faisal and India’s Joint Secretary External Affairs SCL Das signed the agreement on behalf of their respective countries at Kartarpur Zero Point.

In the agreement, Islamabad has kept a service fee of $20 for Sikh pilgrims visiting the Corridor from the Indian side, unchanged. As many as 5,000 Sikh pilgrims can visit Kartarpur daily and Pakistan will consider the possibility of allowing more pilgrims on special occasions.

More to follow…

