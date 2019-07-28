Kartarpur Corridor project enters in its final phase of completion

NAROWAL: Kartarpur Corridor project has entered into its final phase as promised by the government of Pakistan that the construction and renovation work will be completed in November this year before 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, ARY News reported on Sunday.

With completion of Kartarpur Corridor a new city will emerge surrounding the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan.

The work on Darshan Point Zero Line terminal has been underway and being speedily completed. Moreover, carpeting work of the corridor road has been initiated.

The construction work of the roads from Gurdwara to Zero Line being in progress and vigorously completed.

The construction work of the River Ravi bridge has been completed.

Seventy percent of the construction work of the pilgrims residential buildings and Langarkhana at Gurdwara Sahab Complex has been completed, as the construction will be completed by November 2019 before 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Pakistan would construct, six residential blocks for pilgrims with having a capaceity of 700 pilgrims besides it was constructing 100 immigration counters, officials said.

The Kartarpur Corridor will provide visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to the Gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib – a small town in Narowal, four kilometers from the Pakistan-India border, where Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life.

PM Khan had laid the foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor to link Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan with India’s Gurdaspur district, on Nov 28, 2018.

The border corridor connecting the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

