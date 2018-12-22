Kartarpur opening: Sikh community organizes ceremony to thank Pakistani govt

LONDON: To extend gratitude to the Pakistani government on its decision to open Kartarpur corridor, the Sikh community organized a special ceremony in Southall, London.

According to details, the Sikh community termed the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to open Kartarpur corridor as a “historic move.”

Further appreciating Pakistan, the community said the South Asian giant has set an example of peace and love with its arch-rival, and the opening of Kartarpu border will bridge the gap between two neighboring countries.

The participants also gave a tribute to the Pakistan Army on the occasion.

Various members of the British Parliament and several consulars belonging to Sikh community were part of the event.

The Indian media has also acknowledged lately that the initiative of Pakistan to open Kartarpur border knocked India down on the diplomatic front.

The Indian media outlets grilled their Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not reciprocating to peace offers made by the Pakistan’s new administration.

Calling it “foolishness” on the part of Modi’s government, the news channels of his own country severely criticized their administration’s policies of running away from the bilateral dialogue with Pakistan.

In a historical event on November 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor which was also attended by Indian ministers Navjot Singh Sidhu, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri on the invitation of the Pakistan government.

