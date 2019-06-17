Sikh community hails PM Imran Khan’s efforts toward Kartarpur initiative

ATTOCK: Sikh community hails Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts towards religious pilgrimage in reference to his Kartarpur initiative, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing the media outside the residence of Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Bokhari the Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Punjab Sardar Mahendar Paal Singh hailed Imran Khan’s sincere efforts towards the Kartarpur corridor project.

“The Sikh community living across the world lauds Prime Minister Imran Khan for his initiative of opening Kartarpur Corridor, paving way for Indian pilgrims to visit the Baba Guru Nanak Gurdwara in district Narowal near Indian border, said Singh.

The Kartarpur Corridor will provide visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to the Gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib – a small town in Narowal, four kilometres from the Pakistan-India border, where Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life.

Pakistan is expected to inaugurate the corridor this year on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

