Kashana scandal whistleblower died due to illness: probe report

LAHORE: The Social Welfare Department of Punjab has released the findings of a fact-finding probe into the mysterious death of a girl who brought the Kashana scandal to the fore saying she died due to malady, ARY News reported.

Iqra Kainat, 23, died on Wednesday last almost a year after getting married to Abid Sanaullah of Green Town.

The probe report said the girl was not in contact with the Kashana shelter house since her marriage in June 2019.

Last year on Dec 17, it said, the police shifted Iqra to the Bilquis Edhi Centre, Lahore from where she was shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after she fell ill. She was sent back to the Edhi Centre after she was discharged from the hospital.

She breathed her last on Feb 5 due to illness, the reported concluded.

Meanwhile, Afhsan Latif, former superintendent of Kashana, rejected the report.

She had earlier demanded a probe into the girl’s sudden death. She added Iqra had grown up in the Child Protection Bureau, Darul Aman and Kashana and thus, she was abreast of the miseries of the girls living there.

