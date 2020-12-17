Police arrest fraudster Kashif Zameer who hosted Engin Altan

LAHORE: The police party led by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Investigation Lahore on Thursday claimed to have arrested fraudster Mian Kashif Zameer, the man who hosted Dirilis Ertugrul star Engin Altan Düzyatan throughout his Lahore, ARY News reported.

The police party arrested Mian Kashif Zameer after the emergence of his criminal record. Armed men and accomplices of Zameer were also taken into custody by the police.

Earlier it was revealed that Mian Kashif Zameer, who hosted Engin Altan Düzyatan is a wanted criminal, with nearly 8 cases booked against him.

Zameer, who was seen everywhere with the Turkish star during his first-ever visit to Pakistan, had struck a deal of one million dollars with Engin Altan but paid only half of it.

According to a criminal record of gold-laden Kashmir Zameer available with ARY News, four cases were registered against him in Lahore, two each in Toba Tek Singh and Sialkot.

These cases include serious offenses including fraud, betrayal of trust, car theft, and robbery.

Kashif Zameer is the managing director of the Chaudhry Group of Companies and invited the Ertugrul star to visit Pakistan.

