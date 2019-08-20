‘Kashmir a bilateral matter’: UK PM urges Pakistan-India talks

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a phone call on Tuesday made clear to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi that Kashmir is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan and that they both resolve the issue between themselves.

Johnson “made clear that the UK views the issue of Kashmir as one for India and Pakistan to resolve bilaterally. He underlined the importance of resolving issues through dialogue,” a spokeswoman for his Downing Street office said.

He said both the leaders discussed the current situation in Kashmir.

Yesterday, US President Donald Trump in a telephonic conversation with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged efforts to reduce tension between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue.

“The president conveyed the importance of reducing tensions between India and Pakistan and maintaining peace in the region,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

“The two leaders further discussed bilateral issues and regional peace.”

