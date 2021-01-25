Kashmiri people stage protests globally as India celebrates Republic Day

MIRPUR: The people of Kashmir from across the Line Of Control (LOC) and from the world are observing black day today as the hostile occupier of Jammu and Kashmir, India is celeberating its Republic Day on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The Black Day is to remind the international community not to fall for New Delhi’s propaganda, based on blatant lies, of being the largest democracy in the world but to help to beware of what happens in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

In view of its treatment meted out the innocent and oppressed people of the occupied region and its own citizens from minority communities should be taken into consideration by the world, they say.

According to the details, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) gave the call for this black day, to be marked with a shutdown all across the IIOJK region, protests and demonstrations in important world capitals.

Earlier this month, the British Parliament also resonated with voices being raised against human rights violations being carried out in IIOJK region as the parliamentarians noted.

Britain sold weapons and ammunition worth £50 billion between 2015 and 2020 which will be used to exterminate Kashmiri innocents, said one member of UK parliament Naz Shah, urging her government to stop weapon trade with the captors of Kashmir.

Naz Shah said today in the British parliament session if the world powers, government do not stop India from Kashmiri genocide now, the history will not remain kind to us.

As the United Kingdom asked India to lift all restrictions in IIIOJK and allow a team from its High Commission in Delhi to visit the occupied territory for a first-hand assessment of the situation, a debate on ‘political situation in Kashmir’ was set in motion.

