Kashmiris observing Black Day to protest against Indian Army’s invasion

SRINAGAR: The Black Day is being observed by Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) to record protest against the Indian Army’s invasion on the Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Kashmiris are observing Black Day for recalling the Indian atrocities continued in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for 73 years after the Indian troops invaded the valley on the day in 1947 for subjugating the Kashmiri people.

On October 27, 1947, India had violated the UN charter that provided self-determination right to the states during the partition.

The local leadership of Kashmir had decided to annex the valley with Pakistan, but the then ruler Maharaja Hari Singh signed a fake agreement with India against the aspirations of Kashmiris which led the New Delhi government to invade the Jammu and Kashmir.

The then ruler of the Jammu and Kashmir shed Kashmiri blood along with the RSS and Patiala Regiment on October 14, 1947, whereas, the Indian troops so far committed mass murder of more than 100,000 Kashmiris.

According to a report published by the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the Kashmir conflict began in 1846 with the illegal, immoral and inhumane sale of the historic state of Jammu and Kashmir to a non-Kashmiri Dogra family for services rendered to the British Raj said the Princely State obtained independence on August 15, 1947, when British Raj lapsed.

Indian forces killed over 400,000 including more than 250,000 in Jammu as the occupied territory completed 73 years of invasion by Indian Army in 1947.

During the unabated Indian atrocities, 22,920 women were widowed and more than 107,802 children were orphaned and 11,219 women were raped.

Later, India had taken illegal and unilateral steps on August 5 last year to change the demographic structure of the valley by annexing occupied Jammu and Kashmir which is an internationally recognised disputed territory.

On the Black Day, protest marches, rallies and seminars will be held in Srinagar and other parts of the occupied territory today, to condemn the Indian invasion as well as revocation of the special status of Kashmir by Modi-led fascist regime.

The day will be marked by the complete shutdown in the territory, call for which has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Democratic Freedom Party and other pro-freedom organisations.

