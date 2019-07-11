Web Analytics
Occupied Kashmir celebrates as India faces defeat in cricket world cup

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, people were overjoyed soon after New Zealand defeated India in the semi-final of the ICC World Cup on Wednesday night.

Kashmir Media Service reported that after India’s dream of winning the World Cup was shattered by New Zealand, residents of Srinagar could not hide their joy. They took to the streets to celebrate India’s embarrassing defeat.

One of the favourites to lift the World Cup trophy, the Indian team was defeated by New Zealand by 18 runs in Manchester.

Videos and images soon went viral of the people of Srinagar setting off firecrackers and chanting pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. People also celebrated India’s exit in other areas of the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, Twitter users also went into overdrive following India’s defeat with users poking fun at the team’s wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni who was run out in the match drawing comparisons to Indian fighter jet shot down by the Pakistan Air Force in the Pakistani territory in February by saying, “Two lines India crossed that they will never forget.”

 

