Kashmir crisis: Chinese vice chairman assures ‘full support to Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Vice Chairman, Central Military Commission of China General Xu Qiliang, along with a high-level delegation, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in the federal capital on Wednesday.

While talking to the delegation, Prime Minister Khan underscored that the brutal suppression of human rights in Indian-occupied Kashmir has the potential to spark a wave of extremism, Radio Pakistan reported.

General Xu Qiliang reaffirmed the PM about China’s full support to Pakistan, particularly at this crucial juncture.

He reiterated Beijing’s resolve to work for further strengthening China-Pakistan ties in a broad range of areas.

The prime minister highlighted India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5 and the continuing indefensible lockdown of millions of Kashmiris in the held valley for three weeks.

PM Khan also underlined that India could stage a false flag operation to divert the world’s attention from its crimes.

Prime Minister reiterated that the curfew in occupied Kashmir must be immediately lifted and the international human rights NGOs allowed to visit the area to have an objective assessment of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding there.

