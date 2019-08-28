Kashmir crisis needs urgent, effective response from global community, Qureshi briefs Kuwait’s FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised his Kuwaiti counterpart Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah of the latest situation in India-occupied Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday.

During a telephonic conversation with Kuwait’s foreign minister, who is also the deputy prime minister of the country, FM Qureshi highlighted gross human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in the occupied region.

He said the dire human rights and humanitarian situation, resulting from a complete lockdown, curfew and communications blackout in held Kashmir required urgent and effective response from the international community.

He added International Human Rights’ bodies and the global media had highlighted Indian atrocities, including suppression of religious freedom on the occasion of Eid al Azha.

The foreign minister further underlined that India might try to detract the world’s attention from these grave human rights abuses by staging a false flag operation and placing the blame on Pakistan.

He lauded Kuwait’s constructive engagement as a member of the UN Security Council.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister thanked Qureshi over his detailed briefing on the Kashmir crisis.

He noted with concern the deteriorating situation in held Kashmir and underlined the need for preventive steps and peaceful resolution of disputes.

