Depression cases surge in Indian Occupied Kashmir amid continuous lockdown: BBC report

The continuous lockdown in occupied Kashmir has led to an increase of depression cases in the held valley, according to a British Broadcast Corporation (BBC) report.

According to a report, there has been a rise in mental health-related problems among the residents in the held valley. “There has been a 150 per cent increase in depression and mentally handicapped people,” said a report.

Reports say the lockdown has caused mental health problems such as anxiety, stress, depression among the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

It said that the depression cases have been increasing among residents of IoK due to the fair of arrest by occupation forces.

It may be noted that Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 21 Kashmiris in the last month of January. The residents of the Kashmir Valley continued to suffer immensely due to military lockdown and broadband internet shutdown on 185 consecutive day.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

Rallies, public meetings, and seminars are being held across the country, including Azad Kashmir to draw the attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.

