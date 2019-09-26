Kashmir dispute to be resolved as per aspirations of Kashmiri people: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Kashmir dispute has to be resolved as per aspirations of people of Kashmir and relevant United Nation Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, ISPR reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Bajwa was speaking with students and faculty of various educational institutions of Azad Kashmir, members of Youth Parliament Pakistan from AJK and members of Youth State Assembly from Azad Kashmir in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

While addressing the youth, COAS added: “Kashmir is part and parcel of our soul. Kashmir is not an issue of geography but our love with the people of Kashmir.”

“Indian deliberate targeting of innocent civilians in AJ&K and continued siege of innocent Kashmiris in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir are the worst examples of the human rights violations. We stand with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and shall never disappoint them,” said a statement released by ISPR.

COAS urged the youth to stay steadfast, work hard and have confidence in themselves and the national leadership. Youth also conveyed their resolve and said that Kashmiris on both sides of LOC were, are and shall stay Pakistanis for life.

Continue working hard as in your success is a success of Pakistan, COAS concluded.

