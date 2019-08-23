Kashmir crisis: FM Qureshi telephones Japanese counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi approached his Japanese counterpart Tarō Kōno to apprise him on the recent situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

As per details, FM Qureshi telephoned the foreign minister of Japan and exchanged views on human rights abuse in the held valley.

Foreign Minister Qureshi informed Kono about the unilateral decision of India which has posed threats to regional peace. He said India wants to bring demographical changes in the occupied territory.

The Japanese minister was also briefed on the famine-like situation in occupied Kashmir owing to the strict curfew and other restrictions since August 5.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi telephoned his Switzerland counterpart Ignazio Cassis and exchanged views of human rights’ violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

“The reports are extremely alarming which were released by the international media and the organisations of human rights. The Indian moves are against the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC),” he said during the conversation.

The Swiss foreign minister also expressed deep concerns over the deteriorated situation of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He told Mr Qureshi that the Swiss government is closely monitoring the situation of IoK. Ignazio Cassis urged that both parties should end tensions and take steps to find out a solution through dialogues.

