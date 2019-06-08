Atrocities in Kashmir biggest blot on our democracy: Indian Nobel laureate

Indian Nobel laureate Amartya Sen termed the atrocities in Kashmir as the biggest blot on his country’s democracy.

In an interview with India Today, Sen who is a former master at Trinity College Cambridge and a Harvard University professor said, “It is the biggest blot on Indian democracy. There’s no question about that. There are a number of claimants to that position of being a blot. It is a case that figures a lot in foreign discussions. On my first night when I came here, a long CNN coverage on the brutality of policing and law and order was aired.”

“We have mishandled it for a number of decades. Right now, we are mishandling it very badly indeed,” he said.

“It is not a law and order problem. It is the people of Kashmir we are looking at. It is quite important to do the law and order right. The kind of horrific and violent treatment of protest and also banning newspapers will isolate Kashmiris. All these are penalising Kashmiris in a way is giving them absolutely no reason to feel close to India,” Sen added.

