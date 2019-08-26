Leading international daily the Washington Post says the ground situation in occupied Kashmir contradicts the Indian official stance of normalcy in the territory.

In its special report, the paper notes that while the Indian government and state police officials say the region is calm, videos from the ground and eyewitness reports tell a completely different and indeed a bleak story.

The paper elucidates that because of communications shutdown, photos and video from the ground are hard to come by, but the paper`s Fact Checker team finds visuals which dispute the government`s claims that no protests have taken place and that there is peace in the territory.

The visuals obtained by the Washington Post show civilians protesting and Indian forces using tear gas and firing to disperse them.

