UNITED NATIONS: Pakistani Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi underscored the imperative need for ensuring that the crisis triggered by India’s ‘unlawful annexation’ of Jammu and Kashmir was addressed in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

The envoy said this during her meeting with the UN’s political affairs chief on Thursday amid intense diplomatic activity, according to informed sources.

Her meeting with Rosemary DiCarlo, Under Secretary-General for Political Affairs, was part of a series of contacts she has been making to brief senior UN officials and diplomats from all regions of the world about Pakistan’s stand on the Indian government decision to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status and placing the disputed state under a lockdown.

A statement issued later on behalf of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres acknowledged the critical importance of UN resolutions on Kashmir to deal with the crisis.

Ambassador Lodhi also met three non-permanent members of the UN Security Council — Kuwait, Indonesia and South Africa — as India, obviously on back foot, also stepped up its campaign to have the world believe that the decision was taken for the socio-economic development of the Kashmiris and that they enjoy the same rights as the Indians.

Briefing Under-Secretary-General DiCarlo, the Pakistani envoy focused on the illegality of Indian action, and called on the United Nations, especially the Secretary-General, to clearly enunciate its position on the subject, according to the sources.

She also informed Ms. DiCarlo about the complete lockdown in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including shut down of internet services and land-lines that had begun even before the announcement about the controversial decision on Kashmir.

Lodhi also briefed her about continued Indian ceasefire violations across the Line of Control, the most egregious of which was the use of cluster munitions a day before announcing the abrogation of the Indian Constitution’s Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Ms. DiCarlo noted Pakistan’s concerns and once again expressed the Secretary-General’s willingness to use his good offices — something that India continues to reject.

