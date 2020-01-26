Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in befitting manner: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Expressing unity with oppressed Kashmiris, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the nation will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner on 5th of February, ARY News reported.

Addressing a workers convention of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Multan, FM Qureshi urged the international community to play its role for peaceful settlement of decades-old Kashmir issue.

He said that the world should take notice of grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister urged the world community to help end gross abuse and atrocities being inflicted on eight million oppressed Kashmiris.

Earlier in the day, Kashmiris on both sides of the line of control and across the globe were observing Indian Republic Day, as Black Day in protest against the continued denial of their just right to self-determination.

The day is marked with a complete strike and protests in occupied Kashmir and anti-India demonstrations and rallies in world capitals.

This year, Kashmiris were observing the black day at the time when Modi-led Indian government scrapped special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed territory.

It had also usurped the fundamental rights of the citizens through massive deployment of its military and prolonged curfew and communication blackout.

