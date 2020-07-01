IOK: ‘Bashir Ahmed was dragged out of his car and shot dead by Indian forces’

Hundreds of people in India-Occupied Kashmir staged protests on Wednesday after Indian forces killed a man during what they termed an attack.

The family of deceased Bashir Ahmed Khan alleged that he was dragged out of his car and shot dead by Indian paramilitary troopers.

His three-year-old grandson, who was travelling with him, was later pictured sitting on his chest.

“Locals said that he (Khan) was brought out of his car and shot dead by the forces,” Farooq Ahmed, a nephew of the dead man told AFP.

“They told us that someone in uniform then put the child on his chest as he lay dead on the road and took photographs,” Farooq Ahmed said.

The photo of the child sat on the body of his dead grandfather was widely shared on social media.

Hundreds assembled at the man’s funeral near the main city of Srinagar shouting “We want freedom” from Indian rule.

Indian forces have intensified operations since a coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March.

Since January, at least 229 people have been killed during over 100 military operations across India-Occupied Kashmir, including 32 civilians, 54 government forces, according to the Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), a rights group.

Freedom fighters have been fighting Indian rule in the Himalayan region for more than three decades to back demands for the right to self-determination.

