The United States’ lawmakers have urged the Trump administration to engage both Pakistani and Indian Prime Ministers, Imran Khan and Narendra Modi, on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly session in New York next week to find a negotiated settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

In a statement, US member of Congress from Texas, Sheila Jackson Lee said President Trump or the Secretary of State must engage Indian and Pakistani Prime Ministers on a reasoned opportunity for resolving the crisis in occupied Kashmir.

A Democrat member of Congress from Maryland Anthony Gregory Brown also advised the governments of India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and to engage with the United States to de-escalate the situation.

Another senior Democratic leader of Congress from the State of Illinois Jan Shackowsky said the United States and the United Nations need to speak out against the atrocities happening right now in the region as this is a very dangerous situation.

Occupied Kashmir is under a continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory. Thousands of Indian troops have kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days, Kashmir Media Service reported.

