Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal said Kashmiri struggle for self-determination in occupied Kashmir continues despite enhanced Indian brutalities.

In a tweet on Monday, he said a shutdown is being observed in occupied Kashmir today on the third death anniversary of Kashmiri leader Burhan Wani.

Gone but not forgotten: Shutdown in IOK on 3rd death anniversary of #BurhanWani– Kashmiri struggle for self determination in IOK continues, despite enhanced indian brutalities #kashmirbleeds pic.twitter.com/tzt4T5sEag — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) July 8, 2019

The martyrdom anniversary of the prominent Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, is being observed today on both sides of Line of Control to continue the struggle for the accomplishment of the martyr’s mission.

Burhan Wani was martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 08, 2016.

Protest rallies, processions and public demonstrations have been arranged across Azad Jammu and Kashmir to observe the third martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

Different political, social and religious parties have chalked out a number of programs to pay homage to the young freedom fighter and other Kashmiri martyrs.

The main rally of the day will be taken out in Muzaffarabad today. It has been arranged by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell. The rally will turn into a public gathering at Burhan Muzaffar Wani Chowk.

A function would also be held at Central Press Club Muzaffarabad today. AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan would be the Chief Guest on this occasion.

