JAIPUR: A 21-year-old Kashmiri student was tied to a pole and assaulted by a group of Hindu fanatics in Alwar district of the Indian state of Rajasthan, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Meer Faid, a seventh-semester aeronautical engineering student from Baramulla area of occupied Kashmir, was attacked by Hindu fanatics and forced to wear women’s clothing in Neemrana town of Alwar district night.

The police later sent the victim for a medical examination and treatment.

The investigating officer of the Neemrana police station, Laxman Singh, said the incident occurred around 8 pm on Wednesday. Meer had reportedly gone to withdraw cash from an ATM when the Hindu fanatics accosted him and forced him to wear women’s clothing.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Media Service reported that the Indian authorities have further tightened curfew and other restrictions in the occupied territory to prevent people from holding demonstrations against the repeal of the special status of the territory and taking out Muharram processions, today.

Hundreds of thousands of Indian troops deployed in every nook and corner of the territory continue to restrict millions of people to their houses since August 5, when Narendra Modi-led Indian government revoked special status of occupied Kashmir.

