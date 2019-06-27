Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district on Wednesday.

As per Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth, Aadil Rehman Das, in a fake encounter during a cordon and search operation at Sirhama in Bijbehara area of the district, last evening.

The dead body of Aadil Rehman Das was found on a hilltop at Boomteng near Sirhama area of the district, a local told media men.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian forces killed another youth during a violent cordon and search operation at Branpathri Kahlil in Tral area of the district.

An official of Indian police claimed that youth was a militant and was killed in an encounter with the troops.

People took to the streets near the bus stand in Tral town and staged demonstrations against the military operation and the killing of the youth. Indian police and troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel.

