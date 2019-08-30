Besieged valley: Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian forces

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Sopore area of Baramulla district.

The youth was killed during the siege and search operation in Warpora area of Sopore on Friday, Kashmir Media Service reported.

In Srinagar and other areas of the territory, hundreds of people defying curfew and other restrictions continued to hold demonstrations, on Friday, against India’s latest onslaught to impose Hindu civilization.

People took to the streets in Srinagar and other parts of the territory including Central, South and North Kashmir and staged forceful demonstrations against the repeal of the special status of the territory by the Indian government on August 5, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Indian troops and police personnel used brute force against the demonstrators, injuring many of them.

More than 600 incidents of protests have occurred in the occupied territory so far since August 5. Hundreds of people have sustained injuries due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on the protesters by Indian forces’ personnel during this period.

A senior government official told media that as many as 36 persons have received pellet injuries in the Kashmir valley since August 5 which have been reported only in Srinagar hospitals.

