Three more Kashmiris martyred by Indian troops in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Baramulla district.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, five Indian troops were also killed and several others injured during the operation, according to KMS.

Last week, Pakistan had strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings of three Kashmiri labourers from Rajouri by the Indian occupation forces in a fake encounter in Shopian region of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said.

The FO spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, said that over 200 innocent Kashmiris have been martyred by the Indian occupation forces since the beginning of this year in fake encounters and so-called ‘cordon-and-search’ operations.

Read More: Indian troops martyr another youth in IIOJ&K

The condemnable crimes against Kashmiri youth by the Indian forces are being perpetrated with complete impunity, under the cover of draconian laws such as Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), he added.

Comments

comments