Kashmiris observing India’s independence day as Black Day today

SRINAGAR: Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) and the world over are observing Indian Independence Day on Saturday, as Black Day to convey the message to the international community that New Delhi continues to deny them their inalienable right to self-determination.

The day is being marked with a complete shutdown in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, in a message referring to India s illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir said that a nation that resorts to usurpation and deprives others of their freedoms loses every right to celebrate its freedom.

Gilani asked people to observe complete shutdown on August 15 to keep alive the tradition of observing India’s Independence Day as a Black Day.

Read more: Kashmiris defy restrictions to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day in IIOJK

Yesterday, Kashmiris took to streets and fired firecrackers in Srinagar and many other place across the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to commemorate the Independence Day of Pakistan.

The Kashmiri people including youth came on the streets across the occupied valley came out of their houses after defying restrictions imposed by the occupation forces in IIOJK in order to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Comments

comments