Kashmiris on both sides of LoC observing Jammu Martyrs’ Day today

MUZAFFARABAD: Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) and over the world are observing Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Jammu on Wednesday (today).

Thousands of Kashmiris were massacred by the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian army and Hindu extremists in different parts of the Jammu region while they were migrating to Pakistan during the first week of November in 1947.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan said the first week of November was the bleakest chapter of Kashmir liberation struggle when ruler in Jammu shed the blood of innocent Muslims on November 6 in 1947.

In his message on the day, Sardar Masood Khan said the savagery and brutality demonstrated on this day by the savage Hindus and Maharaja forces gave a new impetus to Kashmir’s liberation struggle.

He said Jammu Martyrs Day is commemorated every year with a renewed resolve that the mission for which Jammu martyrs had laid their lives would be completed at all costs.

Premier Raja Farooq Haider Khan vowed that the torch lighted by martyrs would never be let to be put off.

Khan reiterated his government’s resolve that people of Azad Kashmir would never lag behind in the struggle for Kashmir liberation however big sacrifices they might have to offer.

