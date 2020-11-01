23 Kashmiris martyred by Indian troops in October

SRINAGAR: At least 23 Kashmiris, including a woman, were martyred by Indian troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir during the last month, ARY News reported.

According to the data issued by the research section of Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred innocent people in October.

Three youth of those martyred were killed in fake encounters, said KMS.

However, 42 other people were injured due to the use of brute force, including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops on peaceful protesters in the occupied valley.

In October, Indian police and paramilitary personnel arrested 94 people and destroyed or damaged seven residential houses and structures, while five women were molested during the 363 cordon and search operations in different areas of occupied Kashmir in October.

Read More: Two Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops

Earlier on October 10, Indian troops had martyred two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their fresh act of state terrorism.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth had been martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Chingam area of the district.

On the other hand, a 14-year-old boy, Khushdil Gulzar, had been injured after he was shot at by unidentified gunmen in Lethpora area of Pulwama district.

