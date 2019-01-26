Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as ‘Black Day’

MUZAFFARABAD: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world are observing Indian Republic Day, today, as Black Day in protest against India’s continued denial of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, ARY News reported.

The Joint Resistance Leadership has given a call for complete shut down in the occupied valley today to remind the world that India’s continued denial of right to self-determination to Kashmiris is contrary to its claim of being a democratic republic.

Rallies and demonstrations will also be held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir at all district and tehsile headquarters today against the illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir.

In Muzaffarabad, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan will lead the protest rally. Cabinet members, MLAs, Hurriyat leaders and people belonging to all walks of life will participate in the rally.

Different political, social and religious organizations have also arranged a number of protest demonstrations and rallies in Muzaffarabad to mark the day.

The report of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (IFJHRJK) documented the alarming figure of 355 civilian killings, including a 10-year-old boy, a pregnant woman and three PhD scholars in Kashmir in 2018.

About half a million Indian soldiers are deployed in the Muslim-majority state, where more than 260 people were killed only in 2017.

