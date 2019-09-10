Kashmiris are pursuing path of Karbala’s martyrs: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Kashmiris are pursuing the path of the martyrs of Karbala and those testing their courage will face defeat.

Awan in series of tweets said Youm-e-Ashur reminds us of the great sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain in Karbala for the supremacy of Islam.

ایک وہ یوم عاشور تھا جس دن نواسہ رسول دین مبین کی سربلندی کے لئے سربکف تھے۔ آج ایک کرب و بلا کشمیر میں بپا ہے۔کرفیو کا 39 واں روز ہے، پوری وادی ہی جیل ہے، اشیاء خوردو نوش اور ادویات کی شدید قلت اور جنت نظیر کا دنیا سے رابطہ منقطع ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) September 10, 2019

Voicing concerns over the oppression in occupied Kashmir, Firdous Ashiq Awan reaffirmed that Pakistan will not abandon the oppressed Kashmiri people.

کربلا کا سبق ہے”ظلم پھر ظلم ہے, بڑھتا ہے تو مٹ جاتا ہے۔” پاکستانی قوم اسوہء شبیری پر عمل پیرا ہے،مظلوم کشمیریوں کا ساتھ نہیں چھوڑیں گے۔ کشمیری شہدائے کربلا کے راستے پر چل رہے ہیں ۔ ان کے حوصلوں کو آزمانے والوں کو شکست ہوگی۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) September 10, 2019

She said the valley has been cut off from the rest of the world whilst the people are faced with shortages of food and medicines.

Comments

comments