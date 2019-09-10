Web Analytics
Kashmiris are pursuing path of Karbala’s martyrs: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Kashmiris are pursuing the path of the martyrs of Karbala and those testing their courage will face defeat.

Awan in series of tweets said Youm-e-Ashur reminds us of the great sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain in Karbala for the supremacy of Islam.

Voicing concerns over the oppression in occupied Kashmir, Firdous Ashiq Awan reaffirmed that Pakistan will not abandon the oppressed Kashmiri people.

She said the valley has been cut off from the rest of the world whilst the people are faced with shortages of food and medicines.

