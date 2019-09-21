Kashmiris protest as Indian FM visits Finland

HELSINKI: A large number of Kashmiris and their sympathizers held an anti-India demonstration in central Helsinki during Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s first official visit to Finland.

As Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held talks with President Sauli Niinistö, Prime Minister Antti Rinne (SDP) and his counterpart Pekka Haavisto, scores of Kashmiris and their sympathizers assembled outside the Finnish Parliament, as per Kashmir Media Service.

The demonstrators protested against the repeal of the special status of occupied Kashmir and continued lockdown by India in the occupied territory.

The protesters were holding banners with slogans of “Freedom/Right to self-determination is our fundamental right”, “India stop genocide of Kashmiris” and “Modi – The Hitler of South Asia”.

The valley is under continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory. Thousands of Indian troops have kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Comments

comments