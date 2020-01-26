Kashmiris stage protest in Islamabad on India’s Republic Day

ISLAMABAD: The participants of a demonstration staged protest at the main gate of Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad on Sunday on the republic day of India, ARY News reported.

It is to be mentioned here that India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 every year, the date when the country’s constitution came into effect.

The representatives of civil society and Hurriyet leaders attended the protest in Islamabad on a call given by the All Parties Hurriyet Conference to mark January 26 as black day.

The protesters chanted slogans against Indian atrocities and in the favor of the independence of Kashmir.

“So-called Indian democracy has illegally occupied Kashmir territory,” demonstrators said.

“India is the biggest enemy of the democracy in the world and a black spot on the face of the democracy,” speakers at the protest blasted the country.

“The country that has enslaved the people of Kashmir have no right to celebrate the republic day,” they further said.

The protesters released black balloons in the air on the occasion as a symbol of their protest.

