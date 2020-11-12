Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said on Thursday the horrific Kashmore rape case shows how a bestial mindset continues to ravage society despite laws put in place to curb such incidents.

She tweeted that she has got a report on the incident from the authorities in Sindh. One accused Rafiq Malik is in police custody on physical remand for three days while the two other accused, one of them identified as Khairullah Bugti, have fled.

The federal minister called for the Sindh government to ensure strict enforcement law in the province.

On November 10, it was reported that a woman and her four-year-old daughter were sexually assaulted by a gang. The victim woman, who works in Karachi, was lured with a job promise in Kashmore. When she reached there with her four-year-old daughter, the alleged assaulters gang-raped both mother and daughter and left them there for dead.

