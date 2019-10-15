Kate Middleton echoes Princess Diana’s style on Pakistan tour
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge touched down in Islamabad on Monday night. Kate Middleton got off the plane in a stunning dress, channeling Princess Diana’s style.
She looked elegant in an aqua blue bespoke flowing top and fitted pants by British designer Catherine Walkers—one of The Princess of Wales’ favourite designers.
This look was a modern twist on the traditional shalwar kameez, a respectful nod to traditions in Pakistan.
Kate paired it with nude pumps and a matching clutch. Her accessories; clutch and earrings were by a Pakistani brand.
The Duchess of Cambridge paid homage to her late mother-in-law through this who donned a similar look during her solo visit to Pakistan in 1996.
Diana exuded elegance in a blue top and loose pants back then during a visit to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Lahore.
The royal’s look for her engagement on day two in Pakistan—a periwinkle blue classic kameez with fine silk embroidery paired with a trouser and a two-toned chiffon scarf, reminds many of Princess Diana. The dress is by local designer Maheen Khan.
Princess Diana wore a similar colour on her first trip to Pakistan.
The royal couple has already begun their engagements in the country starting from a visit to Islamabad Model College for Girls. The five-day visit will end on October 18.