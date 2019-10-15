The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge touched down in Islamabad on Monday night. Kate Middleton got off the plane in a stunning dress, channeling Princess Diana’s style.

She looked elegant in an aqua blue bespoke flowing top and fitted pants by British designer Catherine Walkers⁠—one of The Princess of Wales’ favourite designers.

This look was a modern twist on the traditional shalwar kameez, a respectful nod to traditions in Pakistan.

Kate paired it with nude pumps and a matching clutch. Her accessories; clutch and earrings were by a Pakistani brand.

The Duchess of Cambridge paid homage to her late mother-in-law through this who donned a similar look during her solo visit to Pakistan in 1996.

Diana exuded elegance in a blue top and loose pants back then during a visit to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Lahore.

The royal’s look for her engagement on day two in Pakistan—a periwinkle blue classic kameez with fine silk embroidery paired with a trouser and a two-toned chiffon scarf, reminds many of Princess Diana. The dress is by local designer Maheen Khan.

Princess Diana wore a similar colour on her first trip to Pakistan.

The royal couple has already begun their engagements in the country starting from a visit to Islamabad Model College for Girls. The five-day visit will end on October 18.

Comments

comments